Reinaldo Martinez
Hyde Park - Reinaldo Martinez, 63, a longtime New York City resident; previously of Beacon, NY and recently years of Hyde Park, passed away on July 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was born on December 13, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Melchor Martinez and Antonia Maisonave.
He worked for many years as a supervisor of building maintenance for many places, recently at the Greystone Programs in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Reinaldo was a God-fearing faith driven man, he attended Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park. He will be remembered for his love of salsa music, and for always playing those dashboard drums for his family; he was always fun & full of Life.
Reinaldo is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Rousseau) Martinez; and his 7 children: Antonio Jimenez, Nicholas 'Joey' Jimenez, Melissa Garcia, Cynthia Moore, Nicole Williams, Robert Rousseau and Michael Martinez; and his brother Raymond (Kathie) Fantauzzi. He is also survived by his 8 cherished grandchildren: Aarysa, Savanna, Brianna, Maya, Darius Jr., Aubrey, Joshua and Jordyn; sadly he was predeceased by 1 granddaughter Isabella.
His Family will receive Friends on Friday, July 31st from 5-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon, followed by interment to Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY.
In light of the recent occurrences dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with State regulations; social distancing is required, capacities are limited, masks must be worn while gathered at the funeral home, church and cemetery.