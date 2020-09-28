Rene' Kacocha Shannon
Poughkeepsie - It is with great sorry we share the news of the passing of René (Kacocha) Shannon after complications from a recent diagnosis of cancer. René passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
A lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley, René attended St. Peter's School and later Our Lady of Lourdes High School, graduating in 1967.
For over twenty years, René worked at Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation, first as a key punch operator, and then in the maintenance department. After, René went on to start her own housekeeping business, and continued in this capacity for over twenty years, where she met many wonderful customers and made lifelong friendships.
On September 21, 1975, René married Dennis Shannon at St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park. Together they had a son, Nicholas. Dennis predeceased René three months earlier this year. Nicholas survives at home. Other survivors include René's siblings, Carol (Richard) Jennings, Vineyard Haven, MA; Gail (Ed) Skelly, Lanexa, VA; and Paul (Debbie) Kacocha, Stormville, NY. René also leaves behind several nieces and nephews along with many, many friends.
In her spare time, René was an avid gardener and a fabulous cook. René enjoyed entertaining and, when able to, she loved to dance and just have a good time. Many will also remember René's talent in cross stitching with some of her pieces still hanging in people's houses.
René's most important dedication was to her son, Nicholas. He is proud of who he is today and it is a testament of the role she played - and will continue to play in his life.
The family would like to thank the caring staff in the ICU at Vassar Hospital, and Dr. Rachamalla at the Dyson Center for Cancer Care, for the compassion and comfort provided.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 30 at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, from 4 - 7 pm. A Catholic mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel - St. Peter's Church, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie, at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Hyde Park Food Pantry of Dutchess County, PO Box 171, Hyde Park, NY 12538 in René's memory. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com