Ricardo "Richie" L. Varela
Millbrook - Ricardo "Richie" L. Varela, 84, of Millbrook, and previously of Boca Raton, Fl., New York City and Buenos Aires, Argentina, passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital, in Poughkeepsie NY, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Until the very end he"Did it His Way".
Richie was born in Salliquelo, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 6, 1934, to the late Perfecto and Delciza (Marcel) Varela. He was an avid soccer player in Argentina and grew up on a horse ranch, in the Pampas.
In 1960 he met and married Angela Tateo in Buenos Aires. After their first two children were born, they immigrated to NYC in 1965, where they remained until moving to Boca Raton Florida in 1988.
In New York City they owned and operated two successful restaurants - Il Cantone Cafe and Ritorna, both on the Upper West Side. They left their mark and memories on everyone long after they were gone.
Raconteur, asador, caballero, wine connoisseur and all-around soccer junkie - he was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.
Richie is survived by his daughter, Liliana Varela-Cerrone; son-in-law, Dominick Cerrone and grandson, Edward Julian Cerrone, all of Millbrook. He is also survived by a large extended family in New York City, Florida, Italy and Argentina. He was predeceased by his wife, Angela Tateo and their two sons, Eduardo Adrian and Brian Richard Varela.
Services will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019