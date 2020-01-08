|
|
Ricardo Stevenson
Wysox, PA - Ricardo Stevenson, 52, formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, passed away on January 3, 2020 at home.
Born in the Bronx, NY on July 15, 1967, he was the son of Clarence and Videll (Butler) Stevenson. He was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School, Class of 1985. Ricardo enjoyed cooking, which he did very well. His favorite pastime was fishing.
In addition to his parents of Longwood, NC, Ricardo is also survived by his children, Sasha Dancy Stevenson and Trevor Dancy Sr., both of Poughkeepsie, NY; his stepson, Dallas Zepatelli of Scranton, PA; his brothers, Clarence A. (Deidre) Stevenson of Wake Forest, NC, Eric (Michelle) Stevenson of Wappingers Falls, NY, Rodney Stevenson of Longwood, NC, and Toi Sugars of Germantown, MD; his grandsons, DuJuan,Jehki and DaVonte Marshall, Trevor Jr. and Amyis Dancy; his aunts and uncles, Charlie (Maryann) Butler of Joppa, MD, Freddie (Renee) Stevenson of Longwood, NC, Lorenzo Stevenson of Longwood, NC, and Michelle (Edward) Stevenson-Walker of Marietta, GA; his nephew and nieces, Matthew, Kecia, Erika, Andrea, Rihana and Tahirah; his fiancée, Sally Mulno of Wysox, PA; his special adopted mother, SJ Wilbur of Wysox, PA; and a host of family, friends and loved ones. He was predeceased by his daughter, Martiqua Zepatelli; and his grandparents, Bailey and Adell Butler, Percy and Mae Stevenson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:30-1:30pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm.
Please visit Ricardo's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020