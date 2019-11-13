|
Richard A. Marchetti, Sr.
Poughkeepsie - Richard A. Marchetti, Sr., 88, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. A local resident for 17 years and previously of Pelham, NY, Richard was born on May 23, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Enrico and Palmina Meroli Marchetti. Richard had worked in sales and distribution for Pepperidge Farms. On November 9, 1952 he married Louise A. Bongo at St. Gabriel's Church in New Rochelle, NY and she survives him at home. Richard was an avid golfer, loved sports and was a Jets Fan. He was a member of the Silver Sneakers at Gold's Gym, a member of the Auxiliary Police in Pelham, was a past Town Trustee for the town of Pelham and he refereed football for many years as well as umpiring for baseball. In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by his children; Linda DelBiondo (Steven) of Hyde Park, NY, Richard A. Marchetti, Jr. (Peggy) of Poughkeepsie and Robert Marchetti (Anne) of Poughkeepsie. Also surviving are his 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his daughter-in-law Lina Marchetti of Wappingers. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son Raymond Marchetti on October 24, 2012 and his sister Irene Marchetti. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Church with entombment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY. If desired, donations may be made to The or The . To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
