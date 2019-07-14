|
Richard A. "Dick" Slavik
Hyde Park - Richard A. Slavik, 87, life-long area resident passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.
He was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. "Dick" had wonderful friends with whom he shared many good times throughout his life. Golfing, canoe trips, playing cards with friends, bowling, vacationing in Florida, and camping at his beloved Schroon Lake with the "million-dollar view" at Eagle Point were some of Dick's favorite things. He was a poet and artist. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Dick often spoke of his love for Jesus, whom he considered his best friend.
Born May 28, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Alexander F. and Gwendolyn M. Prink Slavik. He was a 1950 graduate of F. D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and was proudly inducted into the Roosevelt High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 with his teammates on the 1949 Varsity Football Team.
Throughout his life, he always provided for his family. He was a surveyor from 1950 to 1957; from 1958 to 1969, he worked in the engineering Department at Central Hudson; from 1970 to 1976, he was a sales manager for Prudential Life Insurance; and from 1977 until his retirement in 1991, he was the president of PDQ Corporation in Hyde Park.
Dick was an active member of the Hyde Park Reformed Dutch Church where he occasionally read liturgy. Dick was an organizer and charter member of both the Hyde Park Jaycees and the Hyde Park Pop Warner Football League. He was also a former Freemason and member of the Tri-Po-Bed Grotto. He was a former volunteer with Hyde Park Meals on Wheels.
On May 31, 1953 at the Reformed Dutch Church in Hyde Park, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Jean M. Hunt. Mrs. Slavik survives at home. Dick always said that marrying Jean was the smartest decision he ever made. This year they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Judy Hein (Kevin Hein), of Newburgh; and Carrie Keegan (Matt Latvis), of Red Hook; four grandchildren, Michael and Dominic Coppola, and Ally and Andie Keegan; one sister, Nancy Carney of Hyde Park, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 9 to 11 AM, Saturday July 20th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A funeral service will be at the Funeral Home at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Donald Heringa officiating.
Burial will follow at the family plot in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, Richard's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Roosevelt Fire Company or Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 394, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.rooseveltfiredistrict.com).
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Route 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019