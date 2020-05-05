Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Black Obituary
Richard Black

POUGHQUAG - Richard (Dick) Black, 85, of Poughquag and previously of Yorktown Heights and Croton Falls, died on May 4, 2020.

Born on April 19, 1935 in New York, Richard was the son of Douglas and Alice (Gleason) Black. He worked as a plumber for Local 21 Plumbers Union in White Plains for 38 years until his retirement in 1997.

Richard proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Yorktown Heights; member of Sons of Norway, Troll Lodge in Croton Falls; Scout Master in Croton Falls for Boy Scouts; and a volunteer and life member of the Croton Falls Fire Dept. for 54 years. Among these great accomplishments, he will be most remembered for his humor, generosity and love for his family. Richard had a remarkable talent for creating friendships wherever he went. Most of all, he enjoyed his time with his Lilli - from traveling the world to holding hands at lunch. Their love will endure always.

Survivors include his fiancé, Lilli Nilssen; his children, Tracy Russell of Mahopac, Katharine Garlepp and her husband John of Woodstock, GA; his stepdaughter, Lisa Berardis and her husband Anthony of New Fairfield, CT; his 10 grandchildren; his 7 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Maryann Black of St. Augustine, FL; his nephew, Scott Black of St. Augustine, FL; and his son-in-law, Clifford Russell of Port Chester; and daughter-in-law Virginia Carney of Saugerties. Richard was predeceased by his son Billy Black in 1984; his brother, James Black in 1997; and his stepson, Marc Nilssen in 2011.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -