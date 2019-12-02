|
Richard Burr Sr.
MILLBROOK - Richard F. Burr Sr., 86 of Millbrook, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie on January 8, 1933, he was the son of Franklin and Helen Irish Burr.
He attended Millbrook Central Schools and then served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Dick was the head custodian for the Millbrook Central School District for 36 years. His first wife, Patricia Gibson Burr predeceased him on August 23, 1992. In 1998 he married his second wife Marie Arrandale Burr. Mrs. Burr survives at home in Millbrook.
He was a lifetime member of the Millbrook Fire Department, a member of the Millbrook-Pleasant Valley American Legion and the Lyall Memorial Federated Church in Millbrook. Dick coached in the Millbrook Little League and volunteered at The Barn on Fridays. He was an avid Dodger and Jets fan, enjoyed gardening and working outdoors, loved to travel, adored his family dogs, and enjoyed coffee with his daughter.
Dick was predeceased by his son, Thomas P. Burr on June 9, 1986 and his first wife Patricia Gibson Burr on August 23, 1992. He is survived by his wife Marie Arrandale Burr, his four children and three stepchildren. Survivors include his children: Kevin Burr and his partner Wendy McCarthy, Brian Burr, Richard Burr Jr. and his wife Deborah, and Brenda Burr Sidaras and her husband, Albert. Dick's surviving grandchildren include Kevin Burr, Jr., Thomas Mayhar and his fiancée Kelsey Whitaker, Richard Burr III and Jessica Burr.
Surviving stepchildren include Edward and Joanne Arrandale and their family, Shawn and Elizabeth Arrandale and their family, Susanne and Raphael Werner and their family and his nephew Peter Giordano III and Jennifer Giordano and their family.
Dick also leaves behind his beloved dog, Addie.
The Burr family would like to thank the Family Physician, Dr. Paul Jee, his Hospice caregiver, Shawn Doxey, Hospice of the Hudson Valley, and Vassar Hospital for their compassion and love while Dick was in their care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 4 - 8 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 6 at 11 am at Lyall Memorial Federated Church, 30 Maple Ave., Millbrook with Rev. Thomas Fiet presiding. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Millbrook. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019