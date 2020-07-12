1/1
Richard C. "Tommy" Long
1936 - 2020
Richard C. " Tommy " Long

Poughkeepsie - Richard C." Tommy " Long, 83, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. Born in Peekskill, NY on October 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas and Florence Long. Richard attended Poughkeepsie High School and served in the US Army. He was a driver for Empire Cab. Richard enjoyed bowing (Saturday League and Hangover League). He is survived by his wife Pauline Johnson Long, his 2 daughters, 1 granddaughter, one great-grandson and 2 great-granddaughters and cousin Betty Walker. Richard was predeceased by a grandson. There are no calling hours and services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
