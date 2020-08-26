Richard C. Secor
Poughkeepsie - Richard C. Secor, age 83, passed away Saturday August 22nd, 2020 at Vassar Hospital after fighting illness for many years. Richard was born on November 27th, 1936 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Robert Secor and Mary Anderson Secor. A lifelong Poughkeepsie resident, he attended Poughkeepsie High School (Class of 1956). Shortly after he married his childhood sweetheart, Ellen Elderkin on September 6th, 1959 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Richard was known for his hard-working mentality. Throughout his life he was employed at Western Publishing Company, Marist College and St. James Episcopal Church where he retired at the age of 80 in March of 2017.
He was an avid sportsman, fisher and hunter. Spending most of his free time outdoors enjoying all nature had to offer. The rest of his free time was spent with his grandchildren. A grandfather of 6, he was their biggest fan. You could always find him in the crowd at one of their athletic events or attending academic ceremonies. He never missed any of their major life events.
Richard is predeceased by his grandparents, parents and 5 siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife Ellen, daughter Kelly(Joe), son Darren (Colleen), and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Alex, Ashley (Matthew and Corey), Brandon, Kyle (Taylor and Kaisley), Taylor and Aaron.