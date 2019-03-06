Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
835 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery
EAST FISHKILL - Richard Carl Scampoli, 46, an area resident since 2001 and formerly of Brewster, died peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 10, 1972 in Nyack, he was the son of Richard and Carol (Morrissey) Scampoli of Palmyra, VA. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Columba Church where he served as the President of the Parish Council and a member of the St. Joseph Mens' Group. He was also a member of St. Mary's Council #4065, Knights of Columbus and a 4th degree member of St. John Paul II Assembly #2917.

Rich loved his family, friends and God with all his heart and soul. He will forever be remembered for spoiling his girls, busting chops, pun wars, quoting movies, woodworking, skiing, fishing, being a family guy, road trips to visit family with his "Merry Travelers", riding motorcycles, dreaming up inventions and projects, telling "Bad Dad" jokes, and his love for the Giants, Mets and Rangers.

On June 20, 1998 in Brewster, Richard married the love of his life, Laura (Veale) Scampoli. In addition to his wife and parents, he is also survived by his four amazing daughters, Kyra, Jena, Julia and Kate; his siblings and their spouses, Chris and Laurie Scampoli, Matt and Rosalia Scampoli, Danny and Roberta Scampoli, and Julie Scampoli; his mother-in-law, Nina Veale; his sisters and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Ian Wallinger, and Tina Veale; and his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Shawn, Alicia, Sebastian, Matthew, Claudia, Nicholas, Sophia, Thomas, and Emma.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Sparrow's Nest, 942 Route 376, #215, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. Please visit Rich's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
