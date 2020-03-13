|
Richard Charles Dolan
Henrietta/Poughkeepsie - Richard Charles Dolan age 86, passed away early Sunday morning February 23, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following an illness.
He was born in Poughkeepsie on September 18, 1933, a son of the late Thomas and Marie (Germiller) Dolan Sr. On April 26, 1960, he was married to Betty Doerres Dolan who survives. He was predeceased by brothers Thomas Dolan Jr., Robert Dolan, Francis Dolan.
Dick grew up in Hyde Park, NY. As a boy he worked in his father's grocery store and at the Roosevelt and Vanderbilt estates where he met President Franklin D. Roosevelt on several occasions. He worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY where he became a member of IBM's Quarter Century Club, serving a total of 38 years with the company. His career included volunteer work as the Director of Support Personnel during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY, Assistant Press Coordinator for the New York State Empire Games and Area Coordinator for the New York Senior Games. In 1953, he enlisted in the Army as a personnel specialist. He served in Germany during the Korean War, where he met Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. As a young man, he attended the Albany Business College and was a sports enthusiast. His best play on the field was catching his wife Betty, to whom he was married almost 60 years. He and Betty retired to Versailles, KY where he enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends and volunteering in the community. He was an active, die-hard, life-long Republican. He served in Republican Party leadership in both Dutchess County, NY and Woodford County, KY. A financial management enthusiast, he was a trusted source for solid investment ideas and common-sense life-planning advice.
Surviving in addition to his wife Betty are three daughters Sharon (Matthew) Coates, Patricia Peltier, Nancy Dolan and two grandsons, Thomas and Justin Coates.
On Monday March 16, 2020 at 12pm there will be a graveside service with full military honors at Calvary Cemetery Poughkeepsie, there will also be a memorial service in Kentucky on May 6th at 2pm at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc. 271 Main St. Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Patrick's Place 2006 Scottsville-Chili Rd. Scottsville, NY 14546.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020