Richard Clum
MILLBROOK - Richard A. Clum, 67, of Millbrook, died suddenly at home on March 9, 2019. Born on February 14, 1952 in Sharon,CT, he was the son of the late Alden and Beulah Fister Clum. Richard married Nancy Chadwell on January 29, 1971 and survives at home. Together they had two children; Jennifer Marsden who passed away in 2014 and Jeffrey who survives with his wife Boey and daughter Jamie in LaGrangeville. Also surviving is his son-in-law Doug Marsden and grandson Chase in Fairport,NY; his sister, Dianna Pilch of Shekomeko; brothers Ed Clum of Milan and Steve Clum of Clinton Corners; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Albert and sister Betty King.
Richard was an excavator by trade, who ultimately started and ran his own business from 1989 through retirement. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends. When not outdoors, he could often be found in his shop where he could be repairing or rebuilding anything from the neighbor's lawn mower to his own heavy equipment. In more recent years, he enjoyed woodworking, crafting specialty pieces or furniture for family or custom orders.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mid County Rod & Gun Club, 650 Waterbury Hill Rd, LaGrangeville on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Millbrook Rescue Squad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 13, 2019