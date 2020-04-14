|
|
Richard Corrado
Poughquag - Richard V. Corrado, 83, passed away on April 10, 2020 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family.
Born in Tarrytown on August 20, 1936, Richard was the son of the late Frank and Gemma (Moro) Corrado. He attended Roosevelt High School and proudly served in the US Marines from 1953-1956. Upon returning home he went to work for Western Printing and Publishing, Hudson River State Hospital and the Fitzgerald Tile Company. His career was with the New York State Department of Corrections at Green Haven Correctional Facility where he worked for over 25 years until his retirement in 1982.
On August 9, 1958 at St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, he married Barbara (Doran) Corrado who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters, Carole Tomlins of Rhinebeck and Kathleen Maturo and her husband Ronald of Poughquag; his brother, Frederick Corrado of Hyde Park; his sisters, Mary Lou Murphy of Cape Coral, FL and Mary Ann Moseley of Anchorage, AK; his 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his children, Anthony Corrado, Marie DiLandro and Vincent Corrado; and his brother, Raymond Corrado.
He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, a member of the American Legion and a life member of the Crum Elbow Sportsmen's Association in Hyde Park. Richard was an avid outdoors men who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the tremendous support received from the VA at Castle Point, Hudson Valley Hospice, his sister-in-law Patricia Doran, Ann Murphy, and My Angels Home Care for allowing Richard to spend his last months in the comfort of his home.
Funeral services will be held at a later date and are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit Richard's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020