|
|
Richard D. Dorion Sr.
Staatsburg - Richard Dudley Dorion Sr., 97, a longtime area resident, died Monday, April 1, 2019, peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was affectionately known as 'Dick'.
Born March 30, 1922 in Suffern, NY, he was the son of the late Dudley J. Dorion and Alma Brown Dorion Toal.
He proudly served in the 483rd Bomber Group, 15th Air Force of the U.S. Army Air Corps in the European Theater during World War II. Dick was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society.
Dick was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Noble Dorion, and his second wife, Mildred Riley Dorion.
Mr. Dorion received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from New York University and began his career doing research work at General Mills in Minnesota before joining IBM and moving to back to NY. He worked for IBM for many years at different facilities in the Hudson Valley ultimately retiring from East Fishkill in 1987. He proudly held several patents at IBM.
Survivors include his three sons, Richard D. Dorion Jr. and wife, Allae, of Stone Ridge, Craig R. Dorion and wife, Shirley, of Germantown, and Gary M. Dorion and wife, Claudia, of Kirkville, NY; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Dick's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019