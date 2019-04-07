Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dorion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Dorion Sr.


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard D. Dorion Sr. Obituary
Richard D. Dorion Sr.

Staatsburg - Richard Dudley Dorion Sr., 97, a longtime area resident, died Monday, April 1, 2019, peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was affectionately known as 'Dick'.

Born March 30, 1922 in Suffern, NY, he was the son of the late Dudley J. Dorion and Alma Brown Dorion Toal.

He proudly served in the 483rd Bomber Group, 15th Air Force of the U.S. Army Air Corps in the European Theater during World War II. Dick was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society.

Dick was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Noble Dorion, and his second wife, Mildred Riley Dorion.

Mr. Dorion received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from New York University and began his career doing research work at General Mills in Minnesota before joining IBM and moving to back to NY. He worked for IBM for many years at different facilities in the Hudson Valley ultimately retiring from East Fishkill in 1987. He proudly held several patents at IBM.

Survivors include his three sons, Richard D. Dorion Jr. and wife, Allae, of Stone Ridge, Craig R. Dorion and wife, Shirley, of Germantown, and Gary M. Dorion and wife, Claudia, of Kirkville, NY; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Dick's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now