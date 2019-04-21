|
|
Richard D. Foy
Rhinebeck - Richard Daniel Foy was born on November 17, 1929, in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, New York. He is the proud son of Irish immigrants, Peter Joseph and Virginia (nee McKeon) Foy. He had one older brother, Peter Joseph, II (1927-2016). Dr. Foy attended Saint Frances of Rome grammar school in the Bronx. Following the death of his mother, he attended Marist Preparatory in Esopus, NY from 1942-1945. He then progressed through the Marist Novitiate in Poughkeepsie from 1945-1947, and graduated Marist College, then called Marian College, in 1950.
Dr. Foy joined the Marist Brothers to be a teacher, taking the name Linus when he became ordained. After graduation, he taught high school for eight years at Saint Ann's Academy in Manhattan. During this time, he studied part time and obtained his Master of Science degree in mathematics at St. John's University, and Ph.D. in mathematics at New York University. Dr. Foy wrote his first computer program in 1954 on a Univac at NYU, which began his life-long love of computers.
Dr. Foy was named President of Marist College in November, 1958, becoming the youngest College president in America at the age of 28. At that time, Marist had an enrollment of 130 students. Marist would see significant expansion during his tenure. Notable construction projects included: Sheehan Hall, Leo Hall, Donnelly Hall, Champagnat Hall, Benoit House, Gregory House and the McCann Recreation Center. Marist added evening classes, a computer center, cooperative classes and programs for the economically disadvantaged. By the time Dr. Foy resigned from Marist College in 1979, enrollment had grown to 1900 students. The college opened to lay students in 1960, and in 1968 became truly co-educational when women were admitted. Dr. Foy felt strongly about the importance of education being available to the entire community.
Dr. Foy resigned from the Marist Brothers in 1970, but remained president of Marist College until 1979. He married Mary Ellen Morley (1938-2006) of Richmond Hill, Queens, a nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital, in 1971.
In 1979, Dr. Foy joined Boyden World Corporation, an international search firm with offices in 40 countries, as Chief Operating Officer. During the next two decades, he oversaw the transition of the organization from a single corporation to independent franchises. As part of his work, he traveled extensively in the United States, Europe, South America and Asia. He retired in 1999 to spend time on researching family history and the history of the Marist Brother's property in Esopus.
During a six month sabbatical in Switzerland in 1964, Dr. Foy got hooked on skiing. He obtained his pilots license. He enjoyed basketball, tennis, softball, rowing and sailing on the Hudson. He enjoyed vacationing for two decades at Long Beach Island, New Jersey, where he took up windsurfing. He also loved playing the piano, and took lessons after retiring.
His devotion to his family and Marist College were endless. He was a well-known fixture at Marist sporting events, especially the home women's and men's basketball games.
He was renowned for his gentle nature and kind heart. He touched every person that came in contact with him in some way. It was his mission to reach out to those in need, and to learn the personal stories and struggles of those around him.
Dr. Foy is survived by his son, Peter Joseph, III and his wife Tracy (nee Stockwell) of Flanders, New Jersey; his daughter, Dr. Bridget Foy-Pomerantz and her husband Jason Pomerantz of Red Hook, New York; and five beloved grandchildren: Mary Josephine, Zoe Morley, Daniel Scott, Linus Richard, and Lars Henry.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11AM in The Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel at Marist College, 3399 North Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Peter and Virginia Foy Scholarship Fund at Marist College. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
