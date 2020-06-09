Richard DaGasta
Ballston Spa - Richard Anthony DaGasta, 71, a resident of Ballston Spa since 2011 and formerly of Amenia and Hopewell Junction, died on June 4, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Born on July 21, 1948 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rose DaGasta. Richard worked as the Manager for Information Technology Client Technical Services at MCI Corporation until his early retirement in 2004 due to effects of post-polio syndrome. Prior to MCI, he was the Director of IT for the March of Dimes. He enjoyed photography, playing the piano and getting his weekly fill of TV shows Jeopardy! and The Curse of Oak Island. He had a fondness for horses and lions and was actually named after King Richard, the Lionheart.
As a child, Richard was an accomplished Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout with three Merit Badges. He also served as a Junior Diplomat to Israel where he played piano for President Zalman Shazar. He and his wife, who celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019, enjoyed taking day trips to Lake George and going for drives through the countryside with their dog, attending county fairs, balloon festivals, concerts, movies and more. He was the proud dog daddy of Duchess, Rocky, Baci and Baxter during his lifetime. Most of all, he was a loving and dedicated husband and father to his family.
On July 12, 1969 in Brooklyn, Richard married his lifelong love, Linda Margiotta, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Robert DaGasta, of Burbank, CA. He was predeceased by his son, Philip DaGasta, in 1995.
Richard's funeral service was private with interment in St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.
Donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) in his honor at: https://tribute.themmrf.org/RichardDaGasta
Ballston Spa - Richard Anthony DaGasta, 71, a resident of Ballston Spa since 2011 and formerly of Amenia and Hopewell Junction, died on June 4, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Born on July 21, 1948 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rose DaGasta. Richard worked as the Manager for Information Technology Client Technical Services at MCI Corporation until his early retirement in 2004 due to effects of post-polio syndrome. Prior to MCI, he was the Director of IT for the March of Dimes. He enjoyed photography, playing the piano and getting his weekly fill of TV shows Jeopardy! and The Curse of Oak Island. He had a fondness for horses and lions and was actually named after King Richard, the Lionheart.
As a child, Richard was an accomplished Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout with three Merit Badges. He also served as a Junior Diplomat to Israel where he played piano for President Zalman Shazar. He and his wife, who celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019, enjoyed taking day trips to Lake George and going for drives through the countryside with their dog, attending county fairs, balloon festivals, concerts, movies and more. He was the proud dog daddy of Duchess, Rocky, Baci and Baxter during his lifetime. Most of all, he was a loving and dedicated husband and father to his family.
On July 12, 1969 in Brooklyn, Richard married his lifelong love, Linda Margiotta, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Robert DaGasta, of Burbank, CA. He was predeceased by his son, Philip DaGasta, in 1995.
Richard's funeral service was private with interment in St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.
Donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) in his honor at: https://tribute.themmrf.org/RichardDaGasta
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.