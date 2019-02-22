Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Avenue
Murrells Inlet, SC
Richard David Carroll Obituary
Richard David Carroll

Murrells Inlet - Richard David Carroll, 66, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. He was born November 17, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Thomas Carroll and Bertha Nellie Jackowitz Carroll.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Carroll and two sisters, Mary Ann Haymes and Deloris Kopis.

Survivors include his loving wife Pamela Ann Stevens Carroll of Murrells Inlet; daughters, Allison Duff and her husband Richard and Jaime Carroll both of Murrells Inlet; his brothers, John Carroll and Andrea of Stratford, CT and Michael Carroll and Rose of Trumbull, CT; and grandchildren, Rowyn, Alexa and Ava.

Richard worked for IBM for forty years before retiring.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00am Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29516.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Richard's name to the Ronald McDonald house in Albany, NY, rmhcofalbany.org

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
