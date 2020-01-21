|
Richard Dean Burdine
Homer - Richard Dean Burdine, age 74 of Homer, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on October 2, 1945, he was a son of the late Rupert W. and Doris Athing Burdine. Mr. Burdine was retired from the New York State Police as a state trooper with over 18 years of service. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Demorest, GA.
Surviving are wife, Theresa Burdine; children, Echelon Shinn and Gregory William Burdine; sibling, Henry W. Burdine; grandchildren, Chelea Hughes Hemlee, Ethan Hughes, and Brie Burdine.
No services are planned at this time.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com.
Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020