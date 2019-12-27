|
|
Richard "Dick" E. Hill
Wappingers Falls - Richard "Dick" E. Hill, 74, passed peacefully into Heaven on Thursday, November 28th, 2019, at home in the loving care of his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on November 7th, 1945, in Sardinia, New York and was the son of the late Jean (Ellis) and Joseph Hill. Dick was a graduate of Pioneer High School and subsequently Alfred State College. He honorably served his country in the United States Army Signal Corps. for three years, attaining the rank of E5 Specialist. Dick retired from IBM, Global Technology Services Division in 2016, after 51 years. He was recognized for his outstanding service and instruction many times during his tenure with both IBM and the U.S. Army.
Dick was a devout communicant of Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, New York, where he was charitable and generous with his time. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn Hill (Ashelman), his college sweetheart, whom he married on November 12th, 1966; the devoted father of Ann Marie and Jeff Hill; and the brother of Gary Hill of Arcade, New York. He is also survived by many extended family members and predeceased by his aunt Ardean and his uncle LaVern Day, as well as his brother, Bob Keller.
Dick was active in his community, which included serving for ten years as the Commissioner of the Mid-Hudson High School Ice Hockey Association. He was a member of the New Hamburg Yacht Club where he coordinated the annual Family Day for a number of years. Dick loved to take his boat out on the lake with his family, ski, bowl and play league volleyball and softball. He was well known for his slow pitch. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. Dick was fond of using his talent and ingenuity to build or fix anything with precision.
Dick was a good and honorable man. He was loved by all who met him and will be dearly missed.
Dick's memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, at Zion Episcopal Church, 12 Satterlee Place, Wappingers Falls, New York, at 1:00 p.m. The service, with Mother Magdeline presiding, will be followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dick's memory be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019