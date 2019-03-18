Richard Engstrom



EAST FISHKILL - Richard K. Engstrom, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with his family by his side from complications of pneumonia and the flu.



Born on December 17, 1941 in Brooklyn, he was the son of Morgan and Ruby Engstrom. Dick proudly served our country in the US Navy, and was a long-time employee of Central Hudson. He was a faithful member of St. Columba Church, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



Dick is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Nan; his daughter, Karen Ferguson and her husband Kevin; his son, Richard Engstrom Jr. and his wife Jill; his grandchildren, Scott Duncan, Tracey Duncan, Gabrielle Engstrom, Victoria Engstrom, Katie F. Zinn, and Kellie Ferguson; his great-grandson, Braxton Zinn; his brother, Gerald Engstrom; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathy Duncan.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 9-10:30am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 11am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.



Memorial donations may be made to the .