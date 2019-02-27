|
|
Richard F. Manzoeillo
Beacon, NY - Richard F. Manzoeillo, 69, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away on February 20, 2019 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born on July 17, 1949 in Beacon, son of the late Frank F. & Agnes M. (Baxter) Manzoeillo. He was a graduate of Beacon High School.
Richard was proud to have served his country during the Vietnam War, he was enlisted with the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973.
Richard worked for many years as a landscaper for Red Barn Farm & Nursery in Wappingers Falls. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; and he loved laughter & life.
Richard is survived by his sister, Susan M. Manzoeillo and his brother Steven Manzoeillo; and also his niece Angela L. Cote and his nephews, James A. Codding Jr. & Tracy T. Fleming II.
His Family & Friends will gather at a later date to Celebrate his Life, at which he will be honored with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy. Arrangements were entrusted to the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. For those who would like to offer condolences, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2019