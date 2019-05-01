|
|
Richard F. Rabideau
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Richard F. Rabideau, 67, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Mr. Rabideau worked as a therapy aide at the former Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY retiring in 1986.
Born on August 10, 1951 in Ticonderoga, NY, he was the son of the late Leonard and Catherine (Garrand) Rabideau. On August 14, 1971 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, he married Pamela Strang who survives at home. He was an avid NY Yankees fan. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Laura Rabideau and her companion, Nicholas Rosato, of Clinton, NY and his son, Mark Rabideau and his fiancée, Alyssa Stevens, of Lancaster, PA; two sisters, Margaret Cayea, and her husband Terry, of Ellenburg, NY and Cammie Rabideau-Kumetz, and her husband Ron Kumetz, of Alburgh, VT and three grandchildren, Taylor Harvey, Tyson Harvey and Ava Rosato. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, Stephen Rabideau.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill St., Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Dover Plains. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019