Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
62 Mill St.,
, Dover Plains, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Dover Plains, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rabideau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Rabideau


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard F. Rabideau Obituary
Richard F. Rabideau

DOVER PLAINS, NY - Richard F. Rabideau, 67, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Mr. Rabideau worked as a therapy aide at the former Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY retiring in 1986.

Born on August 10, 1951 in Ticonderoga, NY, he was the son of the late Leonard and Catherine (Garrand) Rabideau. On August 14, 1971 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, he married Pamela Strang who survives at home. He was an avid NY Yankees fan. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Laura Rabideau and her companion, Nicholas Rosato, of Clinton, NY and his son, Mark Rabideau and his fiancée, Alyssa Stevens, of Lancaster, PA; two sisters, Margaret Cayea, and her husband Terry, of Ellenburg, NY and Cammie Rabideau-Kumetz, and her husband Ron Kumetz, of Alburgh, VT and three grandchildren, Taylor Harvey, Tyson Harvey and Ava Rosato. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, Stephen Rabideau.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill St., Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Dover Plains. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now