|
|
Richard Fraleigh
POUGHKEEPSIE - POUGHKEEPSIE - Richard Bruce Fraleigh, 81, a lifelong area resident, died on December 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Rhinebeck on March 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Howard and Lillian Mary (Laurella) Fraleigh. Richard graduated from Rhinebeck High School in 1956 and served in the Air National Guard.
In 1992, he retired as Production Control Manager from IBM in Poughkeepsie where he worked for 30 years. He was currently employed as a courier for Dutchess County Boces.
If you ever participated in sports in the Hudson Valley, chances are that you have crossed paths with him. As an avid sports fan, he played and coached many but was best known for his officiating. He was a recognized referee for area basketball, football, baseball, and track, and his notorious "stepps" call for traveling was known by many. He was honored as the NY State Basketball Official of the Year and had been selected to officiate at high school football state finals.
Richard was a member of the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club and the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge #275. He was an original season ticket holder of the Hudson Valley Renegades. He also enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, canning, pickling, and making and drinking beer. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
October 6, 1962 at St. Bernard Church in Sharon, CT, he married Kathleen (Egan) Fraleigh who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Brian Fraleigh of Poughkeepsie, Jeff Fraleigh and his wife Michelle of Pleasant Valley, Sandra Tanner and her husband Michael of Poughkeepsie, and Sue Rea and her husband Joseph of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren, Scott, Ryan and his wife Carlene, Corey, Whitney, Jarett, Darien, Braden, Hayley, and Louis; his brother, Robert Fraleigh; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10 am at St. Kateri Church, 1925 Route 82, Lagrangeville followed by burial.
A scholarship is being set up in his name at Arlington High School for a student athlete. Donations may be made in memory of Richard Fraleigh, and mailed to the Arlington Education Foundation, 144 Todd Hill Road, Lagrangeville, NY 12540. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
"It was good seeing me again." - Richard Fraleigh
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019