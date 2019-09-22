|
|
Richard G. Clippert
Lake Katrine - Richard G. Clippert (known to many of his friends as Dick) 86, of Lake Katrine N.Y. passed away peacefully on September 2nd, 2019 at Kingston Hospital. He was born in Lansing Michigan on November 17th 1932 to Florence (White) Clippert and Charles Clippert. He was predeceased by his parents, an older brother LG Clippert and two adoring sisters, Mary Burston and Barbara Rairigh. He graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing Michigan in 1950 and then served his country honorably becoming a proud U.S. air Force Veteran. After the Air Force he married M. Diane Prescott in 1956 and then earned a B.A in Production Administration from Michigan State University in 1961. He was working with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Jackson Michigan. Together they had four children; Scott Clippert, Cheryl Kruger, Karen Rook (predeceased), and Brian Clippert (predeceased). Richard relocated to the Hudson Valley N.Y. from Michigan with his family to work for IBM as a Cost Engineer which he did for 28 years. During that time he divorced Diane and met and married Margaret Taliaferro (predeceased). With that marriage he was step father to Margaret's four children; Sylvester (Pete) Taliaferro, Lisa Petty, Scott Taliaferro, and Todd Taliaferro. Between all eight of his children there are 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dick had a passion for photography which went all the way back to high school. He took many pictures of places he had been, local landscapes and family over all those years. When he was not being a patriarch to both families, he enjoyed the challenges of tinkering with old cars and riding his motorcycle with friends. He was always quick to solve a problem around his own home or to help a friend with a problem at their home. He never ran or held local political office but was an outspoken resident of his town when it came to controversial issues. He always did his own taxes and financials, never trusting anyone or their opinion as to what his bottom line should be. He most certainly had a full and busy life with family and career but it will be the last almost two decades that set precedence as to his character. He will be remembered for his strength and perseverance as he battled extreme M.S. (multiple sclerosis) and was resident of Ten Broeck Commons nursing home in Lake Katrine N.Y. for past 19 years. He made this place his home as he bravely took on the challenge of the debilitating disease. He never let it get the best of him, always quick to jokingly banter with the staff who loved him as much as he loved them. He was still emailing and communicating with family and the many sources that he used for his new found hobby of investigating his genealogy right up to three days before he passed. He loved quips and word jokes. He had a little plaque that hung in his room that reads "Always behave like a duck, keep calm and unruffled on the surface but paddle like the devil underneath". He will be greatly missed.
*Cremation has been conducted. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27th, at 11am at Gorsline Runciman Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing Michigan. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for Dick's family.
*In lieu of flowers or a memorial gesture, donations can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at (www.nationalmssociety.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019