Richard Ginther
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Richard M. Ginther, Sr., 67, an area resident since 1976, died on August 3, 2020 at home. He previously lived in Brooklyn.
Richard was born in Brooklyn on August 8, 1952. In 2011, he retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Army National Guard after 41 years of service to his country.
Richard was a member of the East Fishkill Baseball Association. He was a parishioner at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction and had belonged to the American Legion in Brooklyn. Most of all, he was an avid golfer who enjoyed daily visits to Dogwood Knolls.
On September 17, 1972 in Brooklyn, Richard married Agatha DiBella Ginther who survives at home after 48 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Richard M. and Jeannette Ginther, Jr. of Flower Mound, TX and Christine and Diego Urrea of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Richard M. Ginther, III and Nina Urrea; his step-grandchildren, Jaydon, Alyssa, and Gabriel Urrea; his mother, Mary (Gee) Ginther; his siblings and their spouses, Linton and Linda Ginther, Jr., Mary and Frank Bisignano, Ellen and Steve Francis, James Ginther, John Ginther, and Daniel and Theresa Ginther; many nieces and nephews; and his grand kitty, Pacino. He was predeceased by his father, Linton Ginther and his siblings, Edward Ginther and Kathleen O'Keefe.
In honor of his birthday, visitation will be held on Saturday from 3- 7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Military honors will be performed at 7pm at the funeral home immediately following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards a memorial bench and decorative plaque that will be placed at Dogwood Knolls. Please make checks payable to Agatha Ginther and mail c/o McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 or you may send funds via PayPal to his son, Richard Ginther, Jr. at paypal.me/RichardGinther or @richardginther. Please visit Richard's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
