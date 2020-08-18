Richard H. Pero Sr.
Red Hook - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on December 9, 2019 of Rich Pero, our beloved brother, son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Rich meant so much to so many of us.
Born January 14, 1967, in Poughkeepsie, NY to Walter F. Pero and Julia Buffone Pero.
Rich spent most of his life in the Northern Dutchess County area of Red Hook and Tivoli.
He was a 1985 graduate of Red Hook High School. He was a painter and a mechanic. He enjoyed fixing things and was good at repairing just about anything.
Rich had a kind and loving heart and a great sense of humor. He had an amazing capacity to love and to laugh. We adored him, and we love and miss him so much.
Rich loved Ford Mustangs. Especially the first generation (65-73), and owned several of them. He was a huge fan of 80's Metal Music. He liked Yankee baseball, dogs and cats, all animals actually, muscle cars and his children and family.
Rich is survived by his children, Susan Mazariego, her husband Vladimir; their children, Jayden and Amari, of Red Hook; Richard Pero, Jr. and partner Heather McCarthy; their daughter Ariel of Catskill; Michael Pero, and his son Derek, of Red Hook.
He is also survived by his mother, Julia Pero, of Highland; his siblings; Susan Skelly and husband Charles, of Underhill, VT; Edward Pero, of Hyde Park; Lynne Rosenquist, of Highland; Robert Madaras, of Poughkeepsie; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Rich was pre deceased by his beloved brother, Walter J. "Terry" Pero, and his father Walter F. Pero.
Rich was divorced from the mother of his children, Debbie Mollica of Red Hook. Although they were divorced, they remained friends. Sadly, we lost Debbie in April of this year. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.
We will have a graveside memorial for Rich on Thursday, August 27 at 11:30 am at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park. Please feel free to come and share a story about Rich. In observance of NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
For directions or to send a online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.