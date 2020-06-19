Richard H. Rouse
1931 - 2020
Richard H. Rouse

Pleasant Valley, New York - Richard H. Rouse of Pleasant Valley passed away on Wednesday June 17,2020 at the Eleanor Care Facility in Hyde Park,NY.

Richard was born on September 26,1931 in Poughkeepsie,NY. He was the son of Wilbur and Mary Alice Rouse. Richard was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School,after graduation he went on to serve his Country in the United States NAVY.

Richard was a lifelong area resident.He was self employed as an Ice Cream Salesman and also worked and retired from Dutchess County as a heating and cooling maintenance man.

Richard loved to fresh water and ice fish. He also loved working in his yard,which he kept beautiful. He had several flower beds and a large vegetable garden.

Richard had five children with his first wife,Helen Sauer Rouse,who predeceased him. He later married Laura Smith Rouse,also predeceased, and shared over forty years together. Richard is survived by his daughter Linda Jacob and husband Kenny of N.H.,his son Rodney and wife Tracy of Pleasant Valley,his daughter Sharon Fairbairn and husband John of Pleasant Valley.He is also survived by Nine grandchildren, Nineteen Great Grandchildren, Two Great Great Grandchild,and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his sons Peter Rouse in 2015 and Brian Rouse in 2002,his Sister Helen Niet,and brother Wilbur Rouse.

In memory of Richard his family asks you to take time to plant a flower,cast out a fishing line,smoke a cigar,or hold up a toast in his honor. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie,NY 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
