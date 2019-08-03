Services
Lexington, KY - Richard Hanna of Lexington, KY passed away on August 1, 2019 after a long illness. Formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY and Amsterdam, NY, he is survived by his wife, Pat, sister, Barb Sala, nieces, Trish Cayea and Chrissy Bianchi, nephew, T.J. Sala and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations, in Richard's name, can be made to . Kerr Brothers - Harrodsburg Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
