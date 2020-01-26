|
Richard Herdzik
POUGHKEEPSIE - Richard J. Herdzik, 90 of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Born in Oil City, PA on September 27, 1929, he was the son of the late William and Laura Gloc Herdzik.
Richard grew up in Franklin, PA. He later graduated from Grove City College receiving is BS Degree for Engineering. On October 13, 1956, Richard married Marcella Cullen. Mrs. Herdzik survives at home.
He later moved to Poughkeepsie and worked for over 30 years as an Engineer for IBM.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marcella; daughters, Dr. Katherine Herdzik-Kamm and her spouse, Michael, Nancy Magliocchino and Dianne Carolan and her husband, John; grandchildren, Andrew and Elizabeth Carolan, Mark Kamm and Kyle, Tyler and Shawn Magliocchino. He was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Anne Maier on July 31, 2018 and his brother, Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to the National Parks Foundation. (https://fundraise.nationalparks.org/fundraiser/2596596.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020