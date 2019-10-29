|
Richard Heverly
East Fishkill - Richard Heverly, 83, an area resident since 1964 and formerly of Erie, PA, died on October 29, 2019 at Sharon Healthcare Center.
Born on April 25, 1936 in Beech Creek, PA, he was the son of Alton and Louise (Meyers) Heverly. Richard proudly served our country in the US Air Force and was employed as a Staff Level Engineer for IBM in Poughkeepsie from 1964 to 1992. An avid fisherman, Richard was a member of the East Fishkill Library Chess Club and the Computer Club. He was also a Little League coach for many years.
On August 22, 1959 in Brookville, PA, Richard married Dorothy (Popson) who predeceased him in 2005. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kenneth and Barbara Heverly of Hopewell Junction, William Heverly of California, MD, Linda and Carl Baker of Oviedo, FL, and Robert and Meike Heverly of Schenectady; his grandchildren, Daniel and Alison Heverly, Matthew and Deirdre Heverly, Bradley Baker, Nicole Baker, Alyssa Heverly, Jonah Heverly, Edward Hauser, and Kari Bartholoma; and his great-grandchildren, Kayden and Everett Rose.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 10:30am-1:30pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give). Please visit Richard's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019