Richard J. Britton
POUGHKEEPSIE - Richard J Britton, 79, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, died Monday July 20, 2020 at VBMC .
Born on June 21,1941, he was the son of the late Harvey H. Britton and Caroline Roe. He graduated Poughkeepsie High School.
Richard is survived by his daughter Tammy Britton of Pleasant Valley and his grandchildren George Herrmann, Ashley Herrmann, Madisson Grabowski and Justina Grabowski and also his granddaughter Katherine Herrmann
In addition Richard is also survived by his devoted stepchildren Curtis Britton, Fawn Shaffer (Britton), Christopher Britton and his nephews Jordan Bennett and Aiden Britton.
He is also survived by his brothers Michael Britton, Kenneth Britton, Ronald Britton, George Britton and his sister Dottie Holland (Britton) and all his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Jack and Dennis Britton.
Richard loved to spend time with his family and his passion was cooking.
There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com