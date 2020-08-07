1/1
Richard J. Britton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Britton

POUGHKEEPSIE - Richard J Britton, 79, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, died Monday July 20, 2020 at VBMC .

Born on June 21,1941, he was the son of the late Harvey H. Britton and Caroline Roe. He graduated Poughkeepsie High School.

Richard is survived by his daughter Tammy Britton of Pleasant Valley and his grandchildren George Herrmann, Ashley Herrmann, Madisson Grabowski and Justina Grabowski and also his granddaughter Katherine Herrmann

In addition Richard is also survived by his devoted stepchildren Curtis Britton, Fawn Shaffer (Britton), Christopher Britton and his nephews Jordan Bennett and Aiden Britton.

He is also survived by his brothers Michael Britton, Kenneth Britton, Ronald Britton, George Britton and his sister Dottie Holland (Britton) and all his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Jack and Dennis Britton.

Richard loved to spend time with his family and his passion was cooking.

There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved