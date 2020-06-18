Richard J. Caza
Clinton Corners - Richard J. Caza, "Can Man" 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home with his wife by his side.
He was born on December 5, 1941 in North Hudson, NY the son of Joseph and Marion (Guyette) Caza.
Mr. Caza was a retired mechanic for Rhinebeck Chevrolet.
He enjoyed camping with his wife and their dogs. Loved a good local baseball game and was willing to help anyone that needed it.
On December 6, 1985 in Stanfordville, NY he married Diane J. (Pickering) Caza. She survives him at home.
Survivors include his wife and several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions are request to Dutchess County SPCA 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 28, 2020.