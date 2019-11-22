|
Richard J. Cole
Endwell - 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents William H. and Marie A (Critellio) Cole; brother Robert Cole; sister Marie A. Haight. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Jeanne Romanelli Cole; daughter Cynthia and Robert Munger; grandsons Cole and Ryan Munger; brother Mitchell Cole; sisters in law Rose Polhemus, Rosemary Romanelli; several nieces and nephews. Dick worked for IBM for over 40 years, starting out in Poughkeepsie, NY where he advanced to become plant manager before becoming Vice President of management and production assurance in Europe, and finishing his career in Endicott as General Manager. After retiring from IBM, he worked for Meritus Consulting as President for 10 years. Dick was a member of many boards, some including the board of trustees of Marist College, Hardinge Machine Tools in Elmira and M&T Bank. He also did volunteer work with many organizations like the United Way, the governing board at Lourdes Hospital, the Lourdes Hospice board, St. Joseph's Church and the investment board of Diocese of Syracuse. Dick was also a member of the Naval Reserves for 7 years. He was a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre (Sir Richard). Dick received the most joy in life when spending time with his grandsons. He was a loving and devoted grandfather never missing an event. His family would like to thank the many caregivers over the past year: Kathy, Jill, Bea, Rita, Michelle, Natalie, Tony and Mel for their loving and compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, at 2:00pm, at St. Joseph's Church, 207 Hayes Ave, Endicott, NY 13760. Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 12:00pm (noon) in Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 12:00pm (noon) until the time of the Mass at St. Joseph's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's memory to , PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019