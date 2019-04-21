|
Richard J. Ellard
Millbrook - Richard J. Ellard, 84, of Millbrook, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
He was born on March 9, 1935 in Manhattan to the late John W. & Dorothy M. (Sullivan) Ellard. Richard graduated from Congers High School & then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He earned a degree in engineering from Rockland Community College & worked for IBM for 35 years as an engineer. He & Dorothy E. Wernicke were married in 1967 in Millbrook.
Richard was an active member of the Union Vale Fire Department for 39 years. He served in various positions as Treasurer, Fire Police Lieutenant, & Chief of Fire Police. Richard was a passionate member of the Poughkeepsie Sports Car Club.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Dorothy; son Richard & his wife, Maribeth Muellerleile; sisters, Barbara J. Hurley & Elizabeth L. Ellard; nephew & nieces; John Hurley, Jill Shields, Dawn McBride & her husband Michael; & cousin, Phillip Ellard & his spouse, Gladys. In addition to both parents, Richard was predeceased by his second cousin, Noreen Jean Ellard.
Memorial services for Richard will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home, located at 3270 Franklin Avenue, Millbrook, NY 12545. Memorial donations may be made to Union Vale Fire Department, P.O. Box 21, Verbank, NY 12585.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019