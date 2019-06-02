|
Richard J. Ferolito Jr.
North Providence, RI - Richard J. Ferolito Jr., 53, a longtime resident of North Providence, Rhode Island and formerly of Pleasant Valley, died unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 at home.
Born in Poughkeepsie on August 24, 1965, he was the son of Richard Ferolito Sr. and Carol Tompkins Ferolito. His parents survive in Pleasant Valley.
Richard was a graduate of Arlington High School and Johnson & Wales University in Providence with a bachelor's degree in Culinary Education.
Mr. Ferolito was once a part of the "Advance Team" for the Governor of Rhode Island before becoming a Rhode Island State Health Inspector.
His hobbies included fishing and enjoying a good book.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sister in law, Anthony Ferolito, and wife, Linda Ferolito, of Pleasant Valley; two nephews, Matthew and Christopher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to especially thank Richard's Cousin, Marc Ferolito, for all his help and kindnesses.
Mr. Ferolito has been cremated. A period of visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, June 8th at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 am with Rev. Jeffrey Koenig officiating.
Burial of his ashes will be private and at the convenience of the family.
As he was a former volunteer at the library, Richard's family has respectfully requested memorial donations to the Pleasant Valley Free Library, PO Box 633, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. (www.pleasantvalleylibrary.org)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 2, 2019