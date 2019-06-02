Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
55 Wilbur Blvd.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
55 Wilbur Blvd.
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ferolito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Ferolito Jr.


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Ferolito Jr. Obituary
Richard J. Ferolito Jr.

North Providence, RI - Richard J. Ferolito Jr., 53, a longtime resident of North Providence, Rhode Island and formerly of Pleasant Valley, died unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 at home.

Born in Poughkeepsie on August 24, 1965, he was the son of Richard Ferolito Sr. and Carol Tompkins Ferolito. His parents survive in Pleasant Valley.

Richard was a graduate of Arlington High School and Johnson & Wales University in Providence with a bachelor's degree in Culinary Education.

Mr. Ferolito was once a part of the "Advance Team" for the Governor of Rhode Island before becoming a Rhode Island State Health Inspector.

His hobbies included fishing and enjoying a good book.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sister in law, Anthony Ferolito, and wife, Linda Ferolito, of Pleasant Valley; two nephews, Matthew and Christopher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to especially thank Richard's Cousin, Marc Ferolito, for all his help and kindnesses.

Mr. Ferolito has been cremated. A period of visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, June 8th at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 am with Rev. Jeffrey Koenig officiating.

Burial of his ashes will be private and at the convenience of the family.

As he was a former volunteer at the library, Richard's family has respectfully requested memorial donations to the Pleasant Valley Free Library, PO Box 633, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. (www.pleasantvalleylibrary.org)

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now