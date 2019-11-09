|
Richard J. Greene
Hyde Park - Richard J. Greene, 65, a lifelong Hyde Park resident, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Born June 15, 1954, he was the son of the late George Greene and Irene Greene Post. He was a 1972 graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.
On August 22, 1992, Rich married his wife, Joan Folster Greene, whom he affectionately called "My Dear." Mrs. Greene survives at home.
In addition to his wife, Rich is survived by his daughter, Lorraine Greene, and her husband, Robert Lauridsen; son, Levi Greene; daughter, Maria Greene; step-daughter, Erin McCurty, and seven grandchildren, Ethan, Jared and PFC Katielyn Lauridsen (NY National Guard); Hudson, Finnley, and Bingham Greene; and Riley Blum. His grandchildren were his joy, and they brought out his inner child.
He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Gleason; sister-in-law, Barbara Greene; father-in-law, Ken Folster, and a large extended family
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Greene; sister, Janice Yeoman; step-father, Gordon Post; and mother-in-law, Betty Folster.
He worked with his brother Ronnie at R & R Greene Electric for nine years, and then at Golden & Golden Bldg. Company in Hyde Park for thirty-nine years.
Rich's faith was very important to him. He was a communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, and was active in the Cursillo Movement.
He was a former member of The Fallkill Grange and was an active member of the Hyde Park Fire Department from 1993 to 2008; once serving as Lieutenant and as Assistant Chief.
He was active in fundraising for the since 2005, participating in the annual walk as a part of Team Betty, in honor of his mother-in-law and several other family members.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM, on Tuesday, November 12th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Morris at 10 AM, Wednesday, November 13th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Rte. 9G, Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, Rich's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the of the Hudson Valley, (Team Betty), 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or online at http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamBetty12
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019