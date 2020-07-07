Richard J. Raffa
Highland - Richard J. Raffa, 76, of Highland, NY passed away at home on July 2, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on October 12, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Carmelo Raffa and Josephine Pagano. Richard graduated from New Paltz High School and was employed by Stage One in Kingston, NY for 15 years. He enjoyed camping and was an honorary member of the Clintondale Fire Department. On January 6, 1968, in Poughkeepsie NY he married Lorraine Thitchener, who passed away on May 31, 2018.
He is survived by his children; Robin Lynk (Tim) of Highland, NY, Christopher Raffa (Mary) of Clintondale, NY, Richard Raffa (Jeness) of New Paltz, NY and Todd Raffa (Stephanie) of Highland, NY, a siblings; Judy Harris (David) of Virginia, grandchildren; Timothy (Samantha), Carrie (Kurt), ReAnna (Chris), Rachael, Christina, Michaela, Hunter, Nickolas, Matthew, Isabella, Blake and Jessica, great grandchildren; Carson, Austin, Lucas and Carlene, nephew; Jeff Paquette (Tanya) of Virginia, niece; Heather Harris of Virginia, several sisters in laws, brother in laws and many cousins' nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife he was predeceased by his great granddaughter; Kora Rose.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org