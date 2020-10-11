1/
Richard J. Wooden
Milan - Richard J. Wooden, 82, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home in Milan.

Richard was a 58 year resident of Milan and was a member of Laborers Union #1000, Poughkeepsie. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed horses, Western movies, the New York Yankees, hunting, fishing and trapping. He could best be described as a classic Mountain Man. Richard was also a member of Neighbors Gun Club, Rhinebeck.

He served in the US Army from 1962-1967 during the Vietnam War.

Born July 31, 1938 in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of Lee and Barbara (Marks) Wooden.

Richard is survived by his wife Minnie (Wendover) Wooden of Milan; his daughter Elizabeth Throckmorton, her husband Ron, and their son Hunter Neese of Milan. In addition, he is survived by two brothers Lee (Muriel) Wooden of Red Hook, and Ernest (Debbie) Wooden of Red Hook; and many nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

Memorial donations may be made to the Milan Rescue Squad.

Private graveside services will be held at the Stanford Cemetery. The family will schedule a memorial service at a time that will be safe for everyone.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc. 7749 South Main st. Pine Plains.

A condolence to the family may be posted at www.peckandpeck.net.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
(518) 398-7777
