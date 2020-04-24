Resources
Poughkeepsie - Richard James ROE a lifetime resident of Dutchess county died April 14th, 2020 after a long illness. He was a well known astrologer for many years in the Hudson valley. He had a horoscope column in the Taconic Newspapers in the late 90's. He was huge fan of the New York Giants for many years. Born in Kingston, N.Y. October 28th, 1952. He was the son of James ROE and Wanda (ROE) Lange. He attended Arlington high school and graduated in 1970. His father is deceased and his mother resides in Venice, Florida. Other survivors are former wife Leda (Serey) Roe and 2 daughters, Raina Roe of Cooperstown, N.Y., and Erica Roe of Brooklyn, N.Y. 2 sisters, Jamie Rundall of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and Marilyn Roe of Honolulu, Hawaii. At this time there are no scheduled services because of the Coronavirus.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
