|
|
Richard James Smith, Sr.
Wappingers Falls - Richard James Smith, Sr., 85, a resident of Wappingers Falls died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
He was born November 8, 1933 to Edward J. and Ursula M. Edwards Smith in Yonkers, New York. Richard graduated from St. Joseph's Grammar School and Gorton High School. After graduation, Richard began his career at Union Carbide and Carbon Corporation. Being a member of the US Naval Reserve, approximately eleven months later his career was interrupted being called to active duty in the US Navy where he served for two years aboard the USS John S. McCain.
Returning to civilian life in April of 1955, he married the love of his life, the former Elizabeth Northrop on April 23, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers. They had met on a blind date on December 23, 1950 and loved each other from that time until he died. After the wedding and honeymoon, Richard returned to Union Carbide and retired as Manager of Advertising Services after thirty-three and a half years of service.
Richard enjoyed singing and was a member of the Sacred Heart Men's Choir and Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club. He enjoyed bowling, was a die-hard fan of the Mets as well as Notre Dame Sports. Richard was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls where he served as Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, and Lector for many years.
Survivors include his wife; Elizabeth Smith at home in Wappingers Falls. They raised four children; Susan L. (John) Palmerton of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Elizabeth J. (Phillip) Weatherup of Wingdale, New York, Richard J. Smith of Asheboro, North Carolina, and George S. (Christine) Smith of Poughquag, New York. They were blessed with eleven grandchildren, Christopher, Elise, Jennifer, Tiffany, John, Richard, III, George, Jr., Katelynn, Kyle, Matthew, and Abigail. They were also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Arianna, Giada, Sylvia, Lila and Haley. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Smith (Mario) DePalma of Newtown, Connecticut as well as his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond, Alfred and David; his sister, Rosemary; a niece, Donna and two nephews, Jeffry and Gregory.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Vassar Brothers Medical Center PCU for their care and compassion.
To send a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019