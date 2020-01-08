|
|
Richard John Cole
Hernando - Richard John Cole, 74, of Hernando, FL, passed away on January 1, 2020. After having several health issues ending in pneumonia, Rick died peacefully at VITAS Hospice House.
Born to Richard and Marietta Cole in 1945, Rick grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY. He graduated from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School and attended Dutchess Community College. In 1966, he was drafted by the US Army and subsequently chose to enlist in the United States Marine Corps in the footsteps of his father.
Rick was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned The National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal, The Vietnam Campaign Medal, and The Rifle Marksman Badge. After being seriously injured in combat, he was honorably discharged as a Corporal.
In 1970, he married Emily Vamosy of Stamford, NY. They spent most of their 50 years together in the Poughkeepsie area, where they raised their two daughters. Rick had a successful 30-year career working in many corporate divisions of IBM across the country. After retiring from IBM, Rick worked for Grubb and Ellis Property Management Firm. Since relocating 12 times, Hernando, FL, became the Cole's latest location.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by their daughters: Julie Balogh (Blair) of Milford, PA and Jennifer Haught (James) of Fort Myers, FL; his grandchildren Hallie, Avarie (Milford, PA) and Noah (Fort Myers, FL); his sister, JoAnn Gardiner (Gene) of Spring Hill, FL.
Rick loved his God, his family, his country, and his cars! He was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, The American Legion, The Knights of Columbus, and The Elks Club and will be dearly missed by all.
On January 30, a funeral mass will take place at 10 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church - 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, followed by a traditional military burial at 2:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery - 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rick's name to the VITAS Hospice House PO Box 1330 Lecanto, FL 34460.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020