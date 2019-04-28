|
Richard Kverek
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Richard C. Kverek, 85, a resident of the Town of Wappinger since 1964, died peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was born on July 17, 1933 in Schenectady, NY and was the son of the late Veronica and Lodge Kverek. He completed his education in the Tri-City area and was employed as an advisory engineer with the IBM East Fishkill Facility for 30 years until his retirement in 1992. He also served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and proudly went to Washington DC on the Honor Flight for Veterans in 2018.
He was a past member of the New Hackensack Fire Company and the Exempt Fire Association.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, ski, camp and boat - a passion that was shared by his family and friends.
On May 24, 1958, he married Marion M. Kverek who survives at home. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debra Rose and her family; a son Robert Kverek and his family; and one surviving sister.
In keeping with his wishes, Dick was cremated. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 in Dick's memory. Please visit Dick's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 28, 2019