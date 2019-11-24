Services
Richard Michael Queen Sr.

Richard Michael Queen Sr. Obituary
Richard Michael Queen, Sr.

Silverdale, WA - Richard Michael Queen, Sr. departed this life on 13 November 2019, age 82, at Silverdale, WA. "Dick" was born 21 May 1937 at Tivoli (then Madalin) NY to Frederick E. Queen and Gertrude May Staggers. He is survived by wife Edwina "Nina" M. Somers at home in Silverdale as well as his daughters Wendy Louise Queen-Crissman and Heather Queen-Brown both of Port Orchard, WA and son Eugene Robert Queen; together with grandchildren Kristyn, Brooke-Maria, Janette, Christopher, James, and Blake; brothers David F. Queen of Red Hook, NY, Stuart R. Queen of Granville, NY; and sisters Cecilia Gruntler, Geraldine, Hazel Gruntler, and Karen Gruntler. He was predeceased by son Richard M. Queen Jr., sister Emmaline, and brothers Montgomery E. Queen, William H. Queen, and Lawrence Gruntler.

Richard graduated Rhinebeck NY high school in 1955 after which he joined the US Navy, where he completed Electrician school. He served his first enlistment on the USS Leyte after which he left the navy and traveled to Alaska where he worked on the Alaska railroad and homesteaded on the Salana-Tok junction road. Rejoining the Navy, Dick served on the USS Camden with travel to Vietnam during the war after which he worked as an electrician in the Bremerton WA Navy shipyard until retiring in 1992. Dick was a very talented person- building his cabin in Alaska and home in Silverdale, wood carving, metal work, and with engines.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
