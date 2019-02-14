|
|
Richard Palmer
Brewster - Richard L. Palmer, a lifelong resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully at his home on February 12, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 90 years old.
Born on July 3, 1928 in Brewster, NY, son of the late Henry S. and Catherine (Cunningham) Palmer. Richard graduated from Brewster High School in 1946 and honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War.
On October 20, 1960 he married the love of his life Alice Cummins in the Bronx, NY. Alice predeceased Richard after 39 years of wedded bliss.
Mr. Palmer was a superintendent with the Town of Southeast Highway Department for 36 years before retiring in 1995. Prior to his career with the Town of Southeast he was a fireman for NY central railroad, a mechanic with Southeast Buick in Brewster, NY and a mechanic with HO Penn caterpillar in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Richard was an active parishioner of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Brewster, NY. He was a lifelong provider and family man.
Mr. Palmer is survived by his loving sons; Thomas Palmer and his wife Laurie of Brewster, NY and Paul Palmer and his wife Renee of Wingdale, NY, his 5 grandchildren; Kayleigh, Zachary, Alison, Lauren, Collin, his great granddaughter Violet. He was predeceased by his 3 siblings; Francis, Margaret and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday February 15, 2019 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Brewster, NY at 10am. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence O'Toole Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 14, 2019