Richard Pellegrino
Hyde Park - Richard R. Pellegrino, 76 of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully at home Friday November 27, 2020, surrounded by the love of his children. Born on February 21, 1944 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Vincent Pellegrino and Mary Silvestri.
He was predeceased by his wife, Inga Pellegrino on June 26, 1998, his brother, Domenick Silvestri, and his sister, Loretta Justus.
Surviving are his children, Jason Pellegrino, Christine Pellegrino, Amy Hults and her husband Timothy; Grandchildren, Isabella Pellegrino, Austin Hults, and Logan Hults; Brother, Quinto Silvestri, Sister, Margaret Silvestri; many nephews and nieces.
Richard was a dedicated and hard working man and a jack of all trades. He owned his own carpentry business specializing in window installations in Bronx, NY. He later worked in maintenance at Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Richard's best days were spent, after retirement, with his family who he adored. Weekly family dinners were a highlight for him. He took great pride for who his children had become as adults. Friends of his will recall the wisdom and insight he brought to conversations about all things existential, including God, family, society, and even other world religions. He had a unique way of speaking with depth and relatability that touched people's hearts, brought comfort and inspired those around him to live with greater ease and purpose. His interactions left a mark on all those who had the honor of experiencing them. He acted in a way that demonstrated his desire to lessen the burden in people's lives, whether that was with merely a kind word or a thoughtful gift. He was a bright light in the darkness, which the world needs more of.
Richard enjoyed people and loved sharing of God's love through his actions. He was often found spending time with people, learning about their worlds and sharing his. He kept a prayer list of people who were in need or who he simply loved, at his desk and he visited it every morning. He was an avid reader and loved learning. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard could be seen regularly at the Pellegrino Healing Center, either folding laundry, saying hello to patients as they walked in, reading in the foot soak room, and enjoying the bustling sounds of the center with patients coming and going throughout the day. He would light a healing prayer candle each day for all those who entered the healing center.
Words are insufficient to describe the impact Richard's unconditional love and spirit has had on the lives that he touched. His loved ones are forever grateful for the memories that they have shared together and will forever cherish those moments. His spirit of kindness and love will carry on in them.
In keeping with Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. Out of concern for public health and safety, a celebration of life service for Richard will be held in the future.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. There are no calling hours or visitation. Private graveside burial will be held at his final resting place; Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Rt.-9W Newburgh, NY 12550
In lieu of flowers, Richard's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.