Staatsburg - Richard Schroedl of Staatsburg, NY died on August 8, 2020. Richard was a loving father and husband who lived his life full of learning and passion.
He was the first in his family to attend college and graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology, in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and continued his education and earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Union College.
He began his career as a chemical plant manager at Diamond Shamrock and worked for IBM and Lenovo for a combined 35 years. During this time, he produced 5 patents.
He enjoyed spending time with his family traveling to places like Italy, Spain, and Hong Kong. He also enjoyed watching sports and Formula 1 races. A skier at an early age, he loved to ski locally in the Catskills, and he treasured his yearly trips with friends to Austria, Switzerland, and France.
His hobbies were flying, scuba diving and everything engineering. He enjoyed visiting air and space museums, hiking and concerts with his family.
It was fitting that his last trip with his family was to Berlin and Prague in the summer of 2019. It was a great opportunity to experience new cultures, new cuisine, and the sites with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife of 34 years, Claudia; his son, Daniel; his daughter Jessica; his sister Karen and brother in law Kevin Garrett and his sister, Lisa Schroedl. He was predeceased by his father, Herman, and his mother, Margarett.
Relatives and friends may call from 10am to 11am on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538. Memorial services will begin at 11am with the Rabbi Zoe B. Zak, officiating. Cremation already took place. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
