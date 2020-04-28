|
Richard Scogna
Wappingers Falls - Richard J. Scogna aged 88, passed away on April 27, 2020 in New York State Veterans Home at Montrose. Born in Tarrytown to the late John and Rose Scogna, brother to the late sister Nancy Fiorella. Predeceased by stepdaughter Ann M. O'Connor. Survived by his brother Armando Scogna of Tarrytown, step children, Kathleen Garcia of Wappingers Falls, Denis Healy and wife Nancy of Fishkill, Keith O'Connor of Wappingers Falls, Amanda and David Soltish of Poughkeepsie and Keith and Jessica O'Connor of Poughkeepsie, Eddie and Jacqueline O'Brien of Pleasant Valley, Andrew and Nicole Calderin of Poughkeepsie, Kelly Ann Garcia of Connecticut, and A.J. Garcia of Wisconsin, Joshua and Liz Healy of Goshen and Matthew Richard of Fishkill and 7 great grandchildren.
Richard was survived by his wife Ann the love of his life. They were married on September 1, 1979 in Tarrytown. Richard was in the Air Force, a veteran of the Korean War. A Member of the Laborers International Union of N.A. Local 235 in Elmsford, NY. An avid sports fan and one of his favorite times was dancing.
The family wish to thank Castle Point VA and NY State Veterans Home at Montrose for the wonderful care Richard received over the years.
Services will be private with interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020