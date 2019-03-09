|
Richard Terralavoro
Beacon - Richard H. Terralavoro, 78, of Beacon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Med. Center.
He was born in Poughkeepsie February 2, 1941, the son of Dante and Rita Friel Terralavoro. On March 19, 1968, he married Karen Krevokan in Hawaii. She died in 2010.
Previously of Wappingers Falls, Rich was employed as a mason for Locals #1, and Local #5 of Poughkeepsie, and Local #1, N.Y.C. He served in the US Army in Viet Nam from '67-'68. Rich was also a member of St. Rocco's Society, Beacon. Thirty years after he served in the army, he received his honorary high school diploma from R.C. Ketchan High School, because of his army service, being reccomended by Raymond Chase.
Surviving are his children, Christofer Terralavoro (Angela) of Walden, Kristin Cantele (Christopher) of Poughkeepsie, Peter Terralavoro (Kezban) of Cortland Manor, grandchildren, Gabriella, Gisella, Mason, Phoebe, Kaydin, and Sevana, Sisters, Joanne Bartholomew of Florida, Marijane Valentino (Albert) of Midlothian, VA, a brother, John Terralavoro (Debbie) of Poughkeepsie, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Alfred, Joseph, Dante, William, Robert, James, Thomas.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home Monday at 10:00 AM. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff, and Hospice at Vassar Bros. Med. Center, and Castle Point for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, Beacon, SPCA or Castle Point. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 9, 2019