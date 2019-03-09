Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E. Main St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E. Main St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Terralavoro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Terralavoro


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Terralavoro Obituary
Richard Terralavoro

Beacon - Richard H. Terralavoro, 78, of Beacon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Med. Center.

He was born in Poughkeepsie February 2, 1941, the son of Dante and Rita Friel Terralavoro. On March 19, 1968, he married Karen Krevokan in Hawaii. She died in 2010.

Previously of Wappingers Falls, Rich was employed as a mason for Locals #1, and Local #5 of Poughkeepsie, and Local #1, N.Y.C. He served in the US Army in Viet Nam from '67-'68. Rich was also a member of St. Rocco's Society, Beacon. Thirty years after he served in the army, he received his honorary high school diploma from R.C. Ketchan High School, because of his army service, being reccomended by Raymond Chase.

Surviving are his children, Christofer Terralavoro (Angela) of Walden, Kristin Cantele (Christopher) of Poughkeepsie, Peter Terralavoro (Kezban) of Cortland Manor, grandchildren, Gabriella, Gisella, Mason, Phoebe, Kaydin, and Sevana, Sisters, Joanne Bartholomew of Florida, Marijane Valentino (Albert) of Midlothian, VA, a brother, John Terralavoro (Debbie) of Poughkeepsie, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Alfred, Joseph, Dante, William, Robert, James, Thomas.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home Monday at 10:00 AM. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff, and Hospice at Vassar Bros. Med. Center, and Castle Point for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, Beacon, SPCA or Castle Point. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.