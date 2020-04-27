|
Richard (Dick) Theodore Jenkins Sr
Richard (Dick) Theodore Jenkins Sr (83) died April 24th 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in 1937 in Dover Plains, NY to the late AJ and Edna Jenkins. He graduated from Dover High School. Dick was an Electrician for many years in the Hudson Valley and a member of the IBEW. After retirement he moved to Mesa, Az. In 1958 he married Annette Lawrence. They lived in Pleasant Valley, NY and raised 3 children. She died in 2003. Dick found love again and in 2008 he married Nancy Newton. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Mesa, Az. Sons Richard of Hyde Park, NY, David (Jenny) of Plattsburgh, NY, and Brian (Jennifer) of Lubbock, Tx. Sisters Jeanette Ostrander and Joy Godin both of Dover Plains, NY. Brother-in-law Chris Cook of Wingdale, NY. Dick is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a niece. A daughter-in-law Beth and sister Linda Cook precedes him in death. He was an avid outdoorsman until aging curtailed that. Cremation will be in Arizona.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020